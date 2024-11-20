BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction production decreased marginally in September, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.Construction output dropped 0.1 percent monthly after remaining flat in in August.The overall contraction in output was mainly driven by the 0.8 percent fall in construction of buildings and the 0.4 percent fall in specialized construction activities. On the other hand, civil engineering activity showed an increase of 1.4 percent.The yearly decline in construction output eased to 1.6 percent from 2.5 percent.Construction output in the EU also fell slightly by 0.1 percent on month and decreased 2.0 percent annually.The largest monthly decreases in production in construction were recorded in Czechia, Slovakia, and the Netherlands. Meanwhile, the highest increases were observed in Romania, Italy, Spain, and Slovenia.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX