BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Canaan Inc. (CAN) announced Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at -$75.58 million, or -$1.82 per share. This compares with -$80.10 million, or -$3.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 120.9% to $73.61 million from $33.32 million last year.Canaan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): -$75.58 Mln. vs. -$80.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$1.82 vs. -$3.13 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $73.61 Mln vs. $33.32 Mln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $80 MlnCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX