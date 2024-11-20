Nokia's stock experienced a surprising upturn, climbing 3.81% on Wednesday despite recent market turbulence and concerning reports about a potential loss of a significant U.S. customer. This surge comes as industry experts speculate that mobile giant T-Mobile US might be considering a switch from Nokia to its Swedish competitor, raising questions about Nokia's technological competitiveness in the rapidly evolving telecommunications sector.

Dividends and Valuation Outlook

Despite facing substantial challenges in the American market, where the Finnish network equipment provider has lost considerable ground in recent years, Nokia maintains a robust financial position. The company plans to offer a dividend of 0.133333 EUR per share for the 2024 fiscal year, translating to an attractive yield of 3.61%. With a projected price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 for 2024, the stock appears moderately valued compared to industry standards. However, investors should remain vigilant of the dynamic landscape in the telecommunications industry and its potential impact on Nokia's market position and profitability.

