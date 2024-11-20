Connectivity: IT - Fixed Income - Correction - Connectivity Guideline for Fusion FI Test

As previously announced, Nasdaq Nordic and Baltic will migrate the trading of Fixed Income cash and derivatives, currently on the Genium INET platform, to the new Fusion FI platform. Production Go-live for the new Fusion FI platform is scheduled for October 13th, 2025. Correction of ITCH multicast B flow destination IP The destination IP for the ITCH multicast B flow for Fusion FI Test has been corrected. The correct IP address is highlighted in yellow in the attached Connectivity Guideline document. IT Notices and Fusion FI web page We will publish updates regarding the Fixed Income cash and derivatives platform migration via IT-Notices. Please make sure that you have signed up to "IT Information - Fixed Income" on our Subscription service page. Information on the migration to the new trading system is also available on the below web page. The site will be continuously updated. https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nordic-fixed-income-trading-system Further information For technical questions, please turn to: Exchange Services EMO@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 7700 For questions regarding this IT-Notice, please turn to: Anders Bergström anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 7364 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1260958