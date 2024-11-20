Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
GlobeNewswire
20.11.2024 12:46 Uhr
Connectivity: IT - Fixed Income - Correction - Connectivity Guideline for Fusion FI Test

Finanznachrichten News
As previously announced, Nasdaq Nordic and Baltic will migrate the trading of
Fixed Income cash and derivatives, currently on the Genium INET platform, to
the new Fusion FI platform. Production Go-live for the new Fusion FI platform
is scheduled for October 13th, 2025. 


Correction of ITCH multicast B flow destination IP

The destination IP for the ITCH multicast B flow for Fusion FI Test has been
corrected. The correct IP address is highlighted in yellow in the attached
Connectivity Guideline document. 



IT Notices and Fusion FI web page

We will publish updates regarding the Fixed Income cash and derivatives
platform migration via IT-Notices. Please make sure that you have signed up to
"IT Information - Fixed Income" on our Subscription service page. 

Information on the migration to the new trading system is also available on the
below web page. The site will be continuously updated. 

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nordic-fixed-income-trading-system


Further information

For technical questions, please turn to:

Exchange Services
EMO@nasdaq.com
+46 8 405 7700


For questions regarding this IT-Notice, please turn to:

Anders Bergström
anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 7364

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1260958
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
