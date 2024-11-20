WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump has named his transition co-chair and WWE co-founder Linda McMahon as the secretary of the Department of Education in his upcoming administration.'Linda will use her decades of Leadership experience, and deep understanding of both Education and Business, to empower the next Generation of American Students and Workers, and make America Number One in Education in the World. We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort,' Trump said in a statement posted on Truth Social.Trump had hinted at the closure of the Department of Education.A long-time staunch supporter of Trump and benevolent donor to his presidential campaign, McMahon served as the administrator of the Small Business Administration during Trump's first term.She quit te post in 2019 to become the chair of America First Action, a pro-Trump super PAC.A retired professional wrestler, 76-year-old McMahon could be the oldest member of the incoming Trump cabinet.She is the board chair of the pro-Trump think tank, America First Policy Institute.Trump earlier named his other transition co-chair, Howard Lutnick, as his new Commerce Secretary.He also nominated Mehmet Oz, a celebrity cardiac surgeon and former television presenter, to be the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX