MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $854 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $971 million, or $2.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $25.228 billion from $25.004 billion last year.Target Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): $854 Mln. vs. $971 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.85 vs. $2.10 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $25.228 Bln vs. $25.004 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.85 to $2.45 Full year EPS guidance: $8.30 to $8.90Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX