BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Union has pledged to provide Ukraine EUR 50 billion ($52.73 billion) until 2027, and $50 billion until 2026 combined with G7 countries.This promise was made by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a video message marking 1000 days of Russian invasion of Ukraine.'We promise to keep standing by your side, for as long as it takes. You can rest assured that European and Western support will continue to flow,' von der Leyen said.This is in addition to the European Union using the proceeds of immobilized Russian assets to boost military production inside Ukraine, and to repair its energy infrastructure ahead of the winter.The European Commission chief also announced an additional EUR65 million ($68.54 million) in support for the initiative of First Lady Olena Zelenska to buy school meals for Ukrainian children.She insisted that the day of Ukraine joining the European Union is 'not so far away', and that the country's progress towards joining the bloc is 'impressive'.Separately, on the 1,000th day of Russia's attack, the UK expanded military support for Ukraine with funding to provide new drone capabilities.Tuesday, the U.K. Government announced £7.5 million ($7.90 million) funding for new attack and surveillance drones, which will be invested through the drone coalition led by the UK and Latvia and drawn from the £3bn annual funding pool. The drone coalition will receive an additional £16m from countries including Germany (£10m), Canada (£3m), and Luxembourg (£3m) who have pledged to purchase drones through the coalition.