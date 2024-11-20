Ziccum AB: Ziccum publishes prospectus due to upcoming rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, RUSSIA, BELARUS OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL, REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES THAN THOSE REQUIRED BY SWEDISH LAW. SEE ALSO THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW.

Ziccum AB (publ) ("Ziccum" or the "Company") announced on 10 October 2024 its intention to resolve on a new issue of units with pre-emption rights for the Company's existing shareholders of approximately SEK 30 million (the "Rights Issue"). The board of directors resolved on the Rights Issue on 14 November 2024, based on the authorization granted by the extraordinary general meeting on 12 November 2024. A prospectus, prepared due to the Rights Issue, has today, 20 November 2024, been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

Prospectus

The prospectus, including complete terms and conditions, and application forms are available on Ziccum's website (www.ziccum.com) and on Vator Securities AB's website (www.vatorsecurities.se). The prospectus is also available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se).

Indicative timetable for the Rights Issue

20 November 2024 Last day of trading in the share including the right to receive unit rights 21 November 2024 First day of trading in the share excluding the right to receive unit rights 22 November 2024 Record date for participation in the Rights Issue 26 November - 5 December 2024 Trading in unit rights 26 November - 10 December 2024 Subscription period 26 November - around 30 December 2024 Trading in BTUs (paid subscribed units)

Advisors

Vator Securities AB is acting as financial advisor and issuing agent and Fredersen Advokatbyrå AB is acting as legal advisor to Ziccum in connection with the Rights Issue.

Important information

For more information about Ziccum, please contact:

Ziccum's Certified Adviser is

About Ziccum

Ziccum is developing LaminarPace®, a unique drying method for biopharmaceuticals and vaccines based on mass transfer, not heat transfer. The technology is offered by licensing to vaccine and biologics developers and manufacturers in the global pharmaceutical industry. By reducing drying stress to the active ingredient, LaminarPace® uniquely enables particle-engineered, thermostable dry powder biopharmaceuticals which can be easily handled and transported and are highly suitable for novel administration routes. The technology has been successfully applied to mRNA, peptides, proteins, antibodies, lipids and enzymes as well as excipients and adjuvants, and is well suited for industrial application. Ziccum is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.