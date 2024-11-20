St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment and services to the energy/resource sector), emphasizes technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Green House Gas (GHG) and other harmful emissions for small local and Tier One resource clients.

Enterprise Group, along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Evolution Power Projects ("EPP"), is pleased to announce the early success of an ongoing flare gas utilization project in North Central Alberta with a new client. Desmond O'Kell, President of Enterprise Group, emphasized the significance of this achievement, noting, "Firstly, it allows us to support a client in leveraging excess natural gas production in areas restricted by minimal infrastructure. Secondly, our advanced turbine technology offers Operators and Midstreamers a novel method to meet stringent flaring and emissions standards effectively." This initiative showcases our commitment to providing environmentally friendly, low-emission mobile power systems, demonstrating their efficacy in delivering cost-effective and advanced solutions for remote power needs. This project adds to our expanding portfolio of clients who prioritize efficient and sustainable energy solutions.

EPP's mobile turbine power generation units, known for their significant fuel tolerance, are now utilizing the client's excess gas production to generate about 1 megawatt of continuous power. This power is now readily available for various on-site applications, including production enhancement, further field development, and other local infrastructure needs.

Enterprise views this flare gas solution as highly beneficial for the industry, especially as regulations on flaring have become much stricter in recent years. EPP is compiling daily operational performance data to be used in marketing and business development efforts, which the company expects will boost demand for its mobile turbine equipment as this project site is currently utilizing approximately 13% of EPP's natural gas power fleet.

Enterprise Group continues to advance its position as the sole provider of low emission site electrification power systems to the Canadian energy industry. Canadian energy producers who are enthusiastic about emission reductions, efficiency, safety and drastically lowering their fuel costs are turning to Enterprise's methods by displacing diesel and utilizing natural gas on their project sites. On the majority of project sites, natural gas produced locally by the client is powering the turbine power generators, thus eliminating third party fuel costs.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas and other harmful emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedarplus.com. For questions or additional information, please contact:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR website www.sedarplus.com) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

