WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $1.297 billion, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $1.191 billion, or $1.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $14.063 billion from $13.265 billion last year.The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): $1.297 Bln. vs. $1.191 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.14 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $14.063 Bln vs. $13.265 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.12 to $1.14 Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 to $4.17