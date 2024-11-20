Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for DUG Foodtech AB (publ) is removed

On February 16, 2023, the shares in DUG Foodtech AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. On September 11, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release with information that it would propose a rights issue to a general meeting of shareholders, raising a total of approximately SEK 28 million before deduction of costs related to the rights issue. On September 12, 2024, the Company disclosed a notice to an extraordinary general meeting to, inter alia, approve the board of directors' proposal of the aforementioned rights issue. On October 15, 2024, the Company disclosed the bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting, which had, inter alia, resolved to approve the board of directors' proposal. On November 6, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release with the outcome of the rights issue. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares (DUG, ISIN code SE0013281979, order book ID 189364) and the paid subscribed shares (BTA) (DUG BTA, ISIN code SE0023112479, order book ID 363372) in DUG Foodtech AB (publ) shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB