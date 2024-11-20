Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZXX | ISIN: SE0013281979 | Ticker-Symbol: VOH
München
20.11.24
08:15 Uhr
0,033 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUG FOODTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUG FOODTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
20.11.2024 14:10 Uhr
4 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for DUG Foodtech AB (publ) is removed

Finanznachrichten News
On February 16, 2023, the shares in DUG Foodtech AB (publ) (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in
respect of the issuer's financial position. 

On September 11, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release with information
that it would propose a rights issue to a general meeting of shareholders,
raising a total of approximately SEK 28 million before deduction of costs
related to the rights issue. 

On September 12, 2024, the Company disclosed a notice to an extraordinary
general meeting to, inter alia, approve the board of directors' proposal of the
aforementioned rights issue. 

On October 15, 2024, the Company disclosed the bulletin from the extraordinary
general meeting, which had, inter alia, resolved to approve the board of
directors' proposal. 

On November 6, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release with the outcome of
the rights issue. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares (DUG, ISIN code SE0013281979, order book ID 189364) and
the paid subscribed shares (BTA) (DUG BTA, ISIN code SE0023112479, order book
ID 363372) in DUG Foodtech AB (publ) shall be removed. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.