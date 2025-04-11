DUG Foodtech AB: DUG Barista will be listed in 1600 Rossmann stores in Germany

DUG Foodtech announces that their innovative and climate-friendly potato-based drink, DUG Barista, will soon be available in 1600 Rossmann stores across Germany. In addition to the in-store launch, all three DUG variants - DUG Original, DUG Unsweetened, and DUG Barista - will be listed at Rossmann's online shop. This move strengthens DUG's presence in Europe's largest market for plant-based milk alternatives.

"This is an exciting step forward for DUG in Germany. Partnering with Rossmann, one of the country's most established retail chains, marks real progress in our expansion strategy. German consumers are highly engaged with sustainability and plant-based choices, and we believe our innovative products will appeal with their values and taste preferences," says Helene Nielsen, CEO of DUG Foodtech.

Rossmann is one of Germany's most recognized and trusted drugstore chains, with over 2,200 locations nationwide and more than 4,000 across Europe. This new listing positions DUG for rapid growth in a key European market.

With the world's first potato-based drink, DUG offers a sustainable, allergen-friendly, low in sugars, and great-tasting alternative to dairy and other plant-based milks.

For more information, please contact:

DUG Foodtech AB

Helene Nielsen, CEO

Telephone: +46 732 22 76 35

E-mail: helene.nielsen@dugfoodtech.com



About DUG Foodtech AB (publ)

DUG Foodtech should be the natural choice for all actors in the transition to plant-based foods. The company's business concept is to use its own patented methods, innovative solutions and know-how to develop and sell products that the market demands. Changes are required for the food industry to reach its set climate goals. The company is contributing by its investment in plant-based foods with a low climate footprint, raw materials that are easily grown and available, and health benefits for the end consumer. The company and its well-established partners in priority markets and channels provide the conditions to grow in a global market, valued at USD 100 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq First North and is traded under the name DUG. Read more at ir.dugdrinks.com. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted by phone: +46 8 5030 15 50 or e-mail: ca@mangold.se.