Today, December 19, 2025, DUG Foodtech AB (publ) was declared bankrupt by the Lund District Court.

According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the issuer is subject of insolvency.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the shares of DUG Foodtech AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with immediate effect.

The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed.

Short name: DUG ISIN code: SE0013281979 Order book ID: 189364

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.