Suspension of Trading in DUG Foodtech AB at FNSE

2025-12-19T09:10:18Z Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Due to Other Ongoing: True Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email iss@nasdaq.com Issuer: DUG Foodtech AB, LEI: 549300QAYR6579JL5X46 Instrument: DUG SE0013281979 The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified