Freitag, 19.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A2PZXX | ISIN: SE0013281979 | Ticker-Symbol: VOH
19.12.2025
Suspension of Trading in DUG Foodtech AB at FNSE

Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Due to Other
Ongoing:
True
Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to
suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books
will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please
contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email
iss@nasdaq.com

Issuer: DUG Foodtech AB, LEI: 549300QAYR6579JL5X46
Instrument:
DUG SE0013281979

The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been
notified
