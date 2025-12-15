DUG Foodtech AB: DUG Foodtech has noted that the Company's Chairman of the Board has been notified of suspicion of aggravated swindling and aggravated fraud

DUG Foodtech (publ) (the "Company") has noted that the Company's Chairman of the Board, Johan Möllerström, has been formally notified by the Swedish Economic Crime Authority of a suspicion of aggravated swindling and aggravated fraud.

The suspected offences under investigation do not have any connection to the Company's operations. The Board of Directors will ensure that the Company's operations and corporate governance are maintained throughout the course of the investigation. The Company's day-to-day operations continue as normal.

This information is information that DUG Foodtech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-15 18:13 CET.