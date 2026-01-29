Stockholm, January 29, 2026 The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Exchange") has dismissed a disciplinary case concerning DUG Foodtech AB (publ) (the "Company").

On November 28, 2025, the Exchange requested the Disciplinary Committee to review a disciplinary case against the Company. The Exchange claimed that the Company had violated the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market (the "Rulebook") essentially as follows:

The Company had repeatedly failed to fulfil its obligation to disclose inside information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). The Company had, on several occasions, failed to disclose inside information about its financial targets as required by MAR. The Company failed to disclose inside information about the deviation in the audit report for the financial year 2023 in accordance with MAR. The Company disclosed inside information about its financial situation in the interim report for the first half of 2025 in breach of MAR, which, in the Exchange's assessment, was misleading.

The Company's repeated breaches of the information disclosure requirements in MAR demonstrated, according to the Exchange's assessment, that the Company lacked the capacity for providing information to the market as set out in item 2.3.9 (a) of the Rulebook.

The Exchange requested that the Disciplinary Committee decide to delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

On December 19, 2025, the Company was declared bankrupt, and its shares were delisted by the Exchange on the same day.

As the Company has been declared bankrupt, the Disciplinary Committee has dismissed the case. The case will therefore not be reviewed by the Disciplinary Committee.

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/market-regulation/nordic/stockholm/disciplinary/decisions-sanctions

About the Disciplinary Committee

The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning, a fine or delisting. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning, a fine or debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but are attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market. The Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities market.

Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Petter Asp (Deputy Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Johan Danelius, Company Director Anders Oscarsson, Company Director Joakim Strid, Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius, Lawyer Erik Sjöman, MBA Carl Johan Högbom, Authorized Public Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson, Former Authorized Public Accountant Svante Forsberg, Lawyer Magnus Lindstedt and director Kristina Schauman.

