On March 6, 2025, the shares in DUG Foodtech AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

Today, March 17, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had entered into a loan agreement.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in DUG Foodtech AB (publ) (DUG, ISIN code SE0013281979, order book ID 189364) shall be removed.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.