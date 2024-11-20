Tego Cyber Inc.: Tego Cyber Provides Shareholder Update on Financial Disclosure Status

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB)

Dear Shareholders,

I hope this message finds you well. I am writing to provide an update on the status of Tego Cyber's financial disclosures for the periods ending June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2024. Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, we have encountered an unforeseen delay in filing our 10-K Annual Report and 10-Q Quarterly Report.

As you may be aware, on May 3, 2024, our previous external auditor became subject to public administrative and cease-and-desist proceedings by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Though we worked through most of the transitional challenges last year, the impact of the proceedings involving our prior auditor can still be felt today.

While this transition has caused a delay, I want to reassure you that we are fully committed to ensuring the accuracy, integrity, and transparency of our financial reporting. Our new audit firm is working diligently to complete the necessary reviews, and we are on track to finalize and file the following reports:

10-K Annual Report : Expected filing date of December 6, 2024

10-Q Quarterly Report: Expected filing date of December 27, 2024

Should any further delays arise, we will promptly communicate the updated timeline.

We take these matters seriously and are dedicated to maintaining our shareholders' and other stakeholders' trust and confidence. We are also focused on advancing Tego Cyber's growth strategy during this time. The cybersecurity market-especially in threat intelligence and cybersecurity resilience-is experiencing significant growth, with potential in the billions across key sectors like technology, government, healthcare, and finance.

In addition, we are committed to our home base here in Nevada, where the cybersecurity landscape is rapidly evolving, particularly in the gaming and financial sectors. This presents an exciting opportunity for Tego Cyber to contribute to and benefit from the region's expanding role in cybersecurity.

We are excited about the future and remain hyper-focused on executing our strategy, strengthening our position in the market, and initiating our revenue pipeline. Your continued support is invaluable as we navigate this transition, and we will keep you updated on our progress. We hope you will join us on December 18, 2024, at 4:30 PM EST for a shareholder update. You may register for the call by sending an email to investor@tegocyber.com.

Thank you for your patience, understanding, and trust in Tego Cyber.

Sincerely,

Robert Mikkelsen, CEO

About Tego - Empowering security teams with smarter, faster threat intelligence.

Tego Cyber Inc. addresses critical gaps in cyber threat detection and intelligence by offering a highly curated threat intelligence feed with added context, enabling security teams to act swiftly and effectively. Tego's platform goes beyond simply listing indicators of compromise; it provides actionable insights and detailed threat context, helping teams counter threats efficiently. Integrating seamlessly with major security and data platforms, Tego's threat detection and correlation engine proactively identifies threats with minimal latency and comprehensive search capabilities.

The Tego correlation engine allows for faster threat identification across extensive data sets, using user-friendly visualizations that enhance detection, response, and remediation speed. This makes Tego an asset for organizations that streamline their threat-hunting and response processes. More details can be found at www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

CONTACT

Tego Cyber Inc.

8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150

Las Vegas, Nevada 89123

USA

Tel: 855-939-0100 (North America)

Tel: +1 725-726-7840 (International)

Email: info@tegocyber.com

Web: tegocyber.com

Facebook: facebook.com/tegocyber

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tegocyber

X/Twitter: twitter.com/tegocyber

Investor Relations

Brett Maas

Managing Partner

Hayden IR

Tel: 480-861-2425

Email: brett@haydenir.com

Contact Information

Robert Mikkelsen

CEO

robert.mikkelsen@tegocyber.com

520-450-1627

SOURCE: Tego Cyber Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com