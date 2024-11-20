Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "Military") is pleased to provide an overview and description of its Tienesgrund antimony-gold project ("Tienesgrund" or "the Property") located in eastern Slovakia. As announced on November 15, 2024, the Company closed its acquisition of three brownfield properties in Slovakia, one tin and two antimony-gold, one of which is Tienesgrund, the other being the Company's flagship antimony-gold project, Trojárová.

The Tienesgrund property comprises 13.40 square kilometers (1,340 hectares), stretching over 12.5 kilometers in length roughly east-west, tracing the topographic expression of what is likely a fault or shear-controlled antimony-gold system. It is located 20 kilometers from the region's historical mining capital, Roznava, a region with a mining history dating back to the Middle Ages. Gold was almost certainly what first attracted miners to the property area. When underground work first began, likely at least as far back as the early 1800s if not before through to the Soviet era, over two-dozen adits and small underground operations were developed. Most of the adits were mapped and sampled during the Soviet era with four reports comprising hundreds of pages of data produced between 1943 and 1989. Limited antimony production was recorded during both world wars.

Within these reports are a number of antimony-focused historical resource estimates prepared on individual historically documented mineralized zones, but they are not representative of the overall size or potential antimony-gold endowment of the 10-plus kilometer long mineral system. There are no current resources on the Property, and the Company has not yet verified the historial resource estimates and is not relying on them. Interestingly, tungsten appears along with antimony, with historically reported grades from 0.03-0.32% and 1.57-11.00%, respectively in one of the historical Slovak resource estimate studies on the Rosabella adit.

Very limited surface work was undertaken by the Company's previous owners. Their work reported a parallel swarm of structurally-controlled antimony-gold interpreted veins striking parallel to the long axis of the property and seen at both the eastern and western ends of the property as well as points in between. A Lidar survey aided in locating a number of these veins on surface, where limited grab sampling obtained antimony values up to several percent and gold values up to several grams per tonne.

Much work remains to be done at Tienesgrund but its history and features documented to date point to its potential.

Map showing the location of Military's properties in Slovakia

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/230696_militarymetals001.jpg

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo, geological consultant to Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements related to the future plans for exploration activities and potential future development activities related to the Tienesgrund project. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. These include, geopolitical developments related to the supply of antimony, the continued use of antimony and availability of alternatives, availability of capital and labour to conduct the exploration activities, the results of any future exploration activities, which cannot be guaranteed, and such other factors as may impact any future activities in respect of the properties held by the Company. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230696

SOURCE: Military Metals Corp.