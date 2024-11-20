Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Investor Forum Research on Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI): Good momentum, modest risk



20-Nov-2024 / 13:55 GMT/BST

Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI): Good momentum, modest risk

The structure and investment remit of the real estate investment trust (REIT) have been proven to be resilient and position it strongly for the short- and medium-term future. The investment return emphasis is on income, which is generated from a diverse portfolio with modest capital gearing. Because Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) is designed to focus on smaller, individual property lot sizes, it acquires at higher asset yields than the market in general. It does not need, therefore, and has not indulged in, anything more than modest capital gearing. Rents are rising, reversionary potential is stronger than for many years and dividends are rising. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/crei-november-2024-investor-forum/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co 9 Bonhill Street London EC2A 4DJ

