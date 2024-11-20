MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The US embassy in Ukrainian capital Kyiv has been closed over a potential threat of air attack Wednesday.'The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has received specific information of a potential significant air attack on November 20. Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy will be closed, and Embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place,' the Embassy said in a Security Alert issued on Wednesday.The U.S. diplomatic mission in the Ukrainian capital recommended U.S. citizens to be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced.They have also been advised to identify shelter locations in advance of any air alert, and follow the directions of Ukrainian officials and first responders in the event of an emergency.Air raid sirens were sounded multiple times in Kyiv since midnight, reports say.Ukraine's military intelligence agency has said a Russian command post was attacked in the town of Gubkin, in the Belgorod region.Russian forces have stepped up attacks targeting Kyiv since September, forcing residents to seek shelter.US President Joe Biden on Tuesday approved the supply of anti-personnel land mines in Ukraine.However, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed concern that his country 'will lose' the war against Russia if Washington stops its military aid, an apparent reference to the incoming Trump administration's expected change in policy on arming Kyiv.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX