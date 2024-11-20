SINGAPORE (dpa-AFX) - Flex (FLEX) Monday announced that it has completed its previously announced $325 million all-cash acquisition of Crown Technical Systems.'We are pleased to welcome the Crown Technical Systems team officially to Flex,' said Revathi Advaithi, CEO, Flex. 'This transaction strategically strengthens our unique EMS + Products + Services data center and power portfolio and expands our presence in high growth markets to help drive long-term value for our customers and shareholders.'Crown Technical Systems is expected to generate revenue of about $120 million and high-teens EBITDA margin in fiscal 2025, which ends on March 31, 2025.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX