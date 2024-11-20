WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prices of the yellow metal rose on Wednesday amidst lingering geopolitical concerns and expectations of another Fed rate cut in December.Results of a Reuters poll revealed that 90 percent of economists who participated in the Nov. 12-20 Reuters poll expected a rate cut of 25 basis points in December. The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders also shows expectations of a quarter point cut in December at 59 percent.Both Spot Gold and Gold Futures added to Tuesday's gains.Gold Futures for December settlement has rallied 0.62 percent overnight to trade at $2,647.20, versus the previous close of $2,631.00.The day's trading range has been between $2,621.95 and $2,649.30 as compared with the 52-week trading that ranged between $1,979 and $2,801.80.Gold Futures has gained 2 percent in the past week but has slipped 3.2 percent over the past one month. On a year-to-date basis, however the yellow metal has rallied 27.4 percent. The price surge over the 3-year horizon is more than 42 percent.Spot Gold added 0.42 percent overnight to trade at $2,643.34 per troy ounce. The day's trading range has been between $2,618.97 and $2,645.77. Spot Gold had ranged between $1,973.09 and $2,790.41 over the past 52 weeks.At current prices, Gold Futures and Spot Gold have both gained more than 33 percent over the past year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX