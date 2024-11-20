ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L), Wednesday revealed that it would develop next-generation active control sidesticks on JetZero's new blended-wing body aircraft, enabling pilots to use the aircraft's full flight envelope.The company expects the order to further help JetZero's vision for environmental sustainability.Currently, BAE's stock is trading at 1,304 pence, down 0.65 percent on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX