Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883035 | ISIN: US8816242098 | Ticker-Symbol: TEV
Tradegate
20.11.24
16:29 Uhr
16,000 Euro
+0,100
+0,63 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,00016,05016:44
16,00016,05016:44
ACCESSWIRE
20.11.2024 16:38 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Teva Pharmaceutical: Teva Takes on Antimicrobial Resistance: What You Need to Know

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) happens when bacteria no longer respond to antibiotics, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk and spread of disease. AMR is an urgent health challenge - leading to more than 1.27M deaths globally each year. And its toll is only expected to grow; by 2050, it is estimated there will be 10M deaths from AMR each year.

Production
Last year, we took bold steps to ensure our sites were addressing antimicrobial resistance (AMR) throughout the entire manufacturing process. We were one of six companies to participate in an AMR Industry Alliance (AMRIA) certification pilot at our Germany manufacturing site. The pilot program supports appropriate control of antimicrobial manufacturing waste. We also were one of the first two pharmaceutical companies to receive the British Standards Institution (BSI) Manufacturing Certificate-meeting international standards that ensure antibiotics are made responsibly.

Protection
Exposure to antibiotics or antifungals through the environment, including water and soil, increases the risk of AMR. We have strict protocols across all our sites to prevent pharmaceutical pollution, keeping active pharmaceutical ingredients out of our wastewater.

Education
Once medicines leave our sites, we work hard to make sure healthcare providers and patients use antibiotics correctly. We recently piloted a new program in Germany to share AMR prevention tips with those picking up antibiotics from a pharmacy or clinic. Digital messages help patients learn how to prevent AMR - already reaching over 11,000 pharmacies, 50,000 healthcare professionals and 200,000 patients - and prompt important, educational conversations between providers and patients.

Collaboration
We serve on the board of the AMRIA, which convenes more than 100 healthcare companies and associations. We also contribute to the AMR Action Fund, the world's largest public-private partnership investing in new antimicrobial initiatives.

Learn more here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Teva Pharmaceutical on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Teva Pharmaceutical
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/teva-pharmaceutical
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Teva Pharmaceutical



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.