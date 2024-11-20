Owings Mills, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - Mackenzie's 20 th Anniversary Polar Express Gingerbread Train

Go for a magical ride with this adorable and fully edible Polar Express Gingerbread Train, inspired by Warner Bros.' The Polar Express, celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year. Gourmet food company Mackenzie Limited, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products is thrilled to announce the release of this limited edition Polar Express Gingerbread Train.





The Polar Express Gingerbread Train



The Polar Express Gingerbread Train



Mackenzie Limited, with its rich history in beautiful gourmet food holiday gifts was the perfect partner to make The Polar Express Gingerbread Train. The train is hand-made using iced gingerbread cookies arranged into three magical train cars. Like a miniature work of art, the train is perched atop an iced gingerbread cookie base. The 100% edible creation is decorated to inspire the magic of the holidays with snow and tiny Christmas trees, for a magical and whimsical touch.

"I can still recall watching the film years ago with my own children, so it was a fun project and a labor of love to create this exclusive design," said Laura McManus, President of Mackenzie Limited. "The lessons from this film about the true spirit of Christmas are as timely today as they were twenty years ago."

The Polar Express Gingerbread Train arrives fully assembled and makes a perfect gift for young and old alike and is an impressive replica size measuring 18" x 7.5" x 7.25". Mackenzie's Polar Express Gingerbread Train is available online for nationwide shipping while supplies last at https://bit.ly/3O7tFWr. Fans of The Polar Express movie can be a part of this magical ride in a unique and delicious way- All Aboard!!

"One thing about trains: It doesn't matter where they're going. What matters is deciding to get on."

- The Conductor, The Polar Express

About Mackenzie Limited

Mackenzie is proud to be part of the Chesapeake Fine Food Group, a private, female-owned company focusing on premium quality, direct-to-consumer prepared gourmet foods. Our family of brands includes Mackenzie Limited, Chesapeake Bay Crab Cakes & More and Impromptu Gourmet. To view our digital catalog, visit https://www.mackenzieltd.com/edigital-catalog.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class- licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs, inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

