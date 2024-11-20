WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A majority of Americans said that they are 'probably not' going to get an 'updated vaccine' against COVID-19, according to the Pew Research Center survey.The findings come as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised individuals who are older than 65 or are immunocompromised to consider a second dose of the latest vaccine.The survey was conducted from October 21 to 27, involving nearly 9,600 participants in the U.S.While 60 percent of the individuals are not planning to get the updated vaccine, about 25 percent said that they are likely to get a booster and 15 percent confirmed that they had already taken the latest vaccine.Of those who are not likely to take booster vaccine, around 60 percent argued that they did not receive it as they were concerned about the possible side effects, 61 percent claimed that they did not need it, and 5 percent said that they were worried about the cost.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX