WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The California Department of Public Health said that it has identified a potential avian flu infection in a child from Alameda County with no known exposure to infected animals.The child suffered from mild upper respiratory symptoms. Following this, tests were conducted, which revealed an initial positive result. However, the test showed a low-level detection of the virus.Four days later, repeated bird flu tests were conducted along with additional testing, showing that the child was also positive for respiratory viruses, which might have caused cold and flu symptoms.The child's family members also showed mild respiratory symptoms, but they also tested negative for the virus.The health officials have sent the child's specimens to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.If confirmed, it would be California's 27th case of bird flu this year. Also, it would be the first case of bird flu in a child in the U.S.However, the child has received treatment and is now recovering at home.The officials found that the child had attended day care while experiencing symptoms. They have notified the caregivers and families of other children to monitor their health and conduct check-ups if they develop any symptoms.'It's natural for people to be concerned, and we want to reinforce for parents, caregivers and families that based on the information and data we have, we don't think the child was infectious - and no human-to-human spread of bird flu has been documented in any country for more than 15 years,' CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Tomas Aragon assured.