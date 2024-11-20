WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the first quarter, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) revised its outlook for the full year.The company now expects revenue of $9.12 billion to $9.17 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 14%, and adjusted income per share of $6.26 to $6.39.Previously, the company expected revenues of $9.10 billion to $9.15 billion and adjusted income per share of $6.18 to $6.31.Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $6.28 per share and revenues of $9.13 billion.Further, Palo Alto Networks announced that its board of directors has approved a two-for-one forward stock split of the company's outstanding shares of common stock.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX