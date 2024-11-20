Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. (TSXV: ORCL) (OTCQB: ORLCF) ("Oracle" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of incentive stock options (the "Options") to a consultant to acquire a total of 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Plan") and are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX-V. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring November 19, 2029. The Options will vest at 12.5% per quarter for the first two years following the grant date starting on February 19, 2025.

About Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. is a mining royalty company spun out from Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) in 2022.

Further information on Oracle Commodity can be found at www.oracleholding.com.

