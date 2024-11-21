BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Public sector finances from the UK and new car registrations data from Europe are due on Thursday.At 2.00 AM ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finance data for October. The budget deficit is expected to narrow to GBP 14.1 billion from GBP 16.6 billion in September.In the meantime, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is scheduled to issue Europe's new car registrations figures for October.Also, GDP data is due from Norway.At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is set to issue business confidence survey results. The manufacturing sentiment index is expected to rise to 95 in November from 92 in October.At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is slated to release Industrial Trends survey results for November. The order book balance is forecast to rise to -25 percent from -27 percent in October.Also, monetary policy announcement is due from Turkey at 6.00 am ET.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX