HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - C5 Capital, global investment firm and Sibanye-Stillwater, a multinational mining and metals processing group (SBSW), said that they have reached a strategic partnership to participate in future development of advanced nuclear energy opportunities in South Africa, the United States and globally.Sibanye noted that the partnership will explore opportunities worldwide related to the identification, acquisition, financing, development, and management of uranium projects and production facilities which have the potential to supply uranium to Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and the fuel cycle for SMRs globally.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX