LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) reported first half pretax profit of 56.8 million pounds compared to 52.3 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 2.7 pence compared to 3.0 pence. Adjusted pretax profit increased to 94.5 million pounds from 84.3 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 5.0 pence compared to 4.8 pence. For the six months to 30 September 2024, revenue was up 14% to 2.43 billion pounds, including 8% organic growth.The Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.3 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 4 February 2025 to all shareholders that are on the register at 20 December 2024.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX