LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L), a safety equipment maker, reported Thursday that its first-half profit before taxation climbed 16 percent to 174.0 million pounds from last year's 150.2 million pounds.Earnings per share improved to 36.08 pence from 31.39 pence a year ago.Adjusted profit before taxation was 209.2 million pounds, compared to prior year's 177.5 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share were 43.01 pence, compared to 36.90 pence last year.Revenue for the period grew 13 percent to 1.07 billion pounds from 950.5 million pounds a year ago.Further, the Board has declared an increase of 7 percent in the interim dividend to 9.00p per share, to be paid on January 31 to shareholders on the register on December 20.Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Halma continues to expect good organic constant currency revenue growth, and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 21 percent, in the middle of target range.Marc Ronchetti, Group Chief Executive, said, 'The strength of our first half performance means that we are well placed to deliver our existing guidance for the 2025 financial year. .. This is supported by our Group order intake, which remains ahead of both revenue in the year to date and the comparable period last year.'For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX