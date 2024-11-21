LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PZ Cussons plc (PZC.L), a consumer products company, Thursday said it currently expects like-for-like revenue to grow about 5 percent for the first half.The company noted that its trading has been consistent with the group's fiscal 2025 outlook.PZ Cussons also said it is in discussion with interested parties for sale of St.Tropez that could lead to the partial or full sale of its African business.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX