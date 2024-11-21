LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) issued scheduled trading update relating to the first quarter. The group stated that it delivered a robust performance in the first quarter.'In our Banking division, customer demand remained healthy, alongside a strong net interest margin and a resilient credit quality. Whilst Winterflood continued to experience unfavourable market conditions, it remains well positioned to benefit when investor appetite returns,' said Mike Morgan, Group Finance Director.The Group maintained previously communicated guidance for the 2025 financial year. However, it anticipates there may be some financial impact from measures taken in response to the Court judgment, including potential further increases in professional and legal fees and associated operational costs.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX