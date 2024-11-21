Discover AstraZeneca's Journey Toward Decision-Centric Autonomous Planning at the Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit in Denver

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / OMP, a leading provider of supply chain planning solutions, returns to the Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit in Denver as a platinum sponsor. On December 3, AstraZeneca will present their journey toward an agile, rapid, and resilient patient-centric supply chain, showcasing how they are leveraging digital transformation to enable decision-centric autonomous planning that is transforming both their organization and processes.

In this session, Eduardo De La Calle, Sr. Director of Global Inventory Management, and Mark Trainor, Global Planning Transformation Technology Lead, will guide attendees through AstraZeneca's advancements in planning. They will cover the implementation of campaign management, capacity planning, and detailed scheduling. They will also share key insights on their transformation journey, lessons learned, and future co-innovation plans with OMP to achieve operational excellence.

The Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit, held December 3-4, gathers global supply chain leaders to explore strategies for high-impact decision-making. This year's theme focuses on balancing profitability, cash flow, and growth-highlighting intelligent decision-making that transcends traditional forecasting to drive tangible value in today's dynamic environment.

OMP invites attendees to booth 109 to explore Unison Planning and discuss tailored strategies for overcoming supply chain challenges and improving operational efficiency and performance.

Don't miss the chance to learn how AstraZeneca's approach to autonomous planning is setting new standards for business value and operational excellence.

Session at a glance

Title: OMP: AstraZeneca's Journey to Decision-Centric Autonomous Planning

Speakers: Eduardo De La Calle, Sr. Director, Global Inventory Management Mark Trainor, Global Planning Transformation Technology Director

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. MST

Where: Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard, Aurora, Colorado 80019 United States

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges excel, grow, and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper, plastics, and packaging - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning solution.

