Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886455 | ISIN: GB0009895292 | Ticker-Symbol: ZEG
Xetra
21.11.24
09:25 Uhr
120,50 Euro
-0,55
-0,45 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
120,15120,3009:41
120,15120,3009:41
ACCESSWIRE
21.11.2024 09:14 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Discover AstraZeneca's Journey Toward Decision-Centric Autonomous Planning at the Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit in Denver

Finanznachrichten News

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / OMP, a leading provider of supply chain planning solutions, returns to the Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit in Denver as a platinum sponsor. On December 3, AstraZeneca will present their journey toward an agile, rapid, and resilient patient-centric supply chain, showcasing how they are leveraging digital transformation to enable decision-centric autonomous planning that is transforming both their organization and processes.

In this session, Eduardo De La Calle, Sr. Director of Global Inventory Management, and Mark Trainor, Global Planning Transformation Technology Lead, will guide attendees through AstraZeneca's advancements in planning. They will cover the implementation of campaign management, capacity planning, and detailed scheduling. They will also share key insights on their transformation journey, lessons learned, and future co-innovation plans with OMP to achieve operational excellence.

The Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit, held December 3-4, gathers global supply chain leaders to explore strategies for high-impact decision-making. This year's theme focuses on balancing profitability, cash flow, and growth-highlighting intelligent decision-making that transcends traditional forecasting to drive tangible value in today's dynamic environment.

OMP invites attendees to booth 109 to explore Unison Planning and discuss tailored strategies for overcoming supply chain challenges and improving operational efficiency and performance.

Don't miss the chance to learn how AstraZeneca's approach to autonomous planning is setting new standards for business value and operational excellence.

Session at a glance

  • Title: OMP: AstraZeneca's Journey to Decision-Centric Autonomous Planning

  • Speakers:

    • Eduardo De La Calle, Sr. Director, Global Inventory Management

    • Mark Trainor, Global Planning Transformation Technology Director

  • When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. MST

  • Where: Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard, Aurora, Colorado 80019 United States

To see where you can meet OMP next, visit their events calendar here.

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges excel, grow, and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper, plastics, and packaging - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning solution.

Contact Information

Philip Vervloesem
Senior Vice President OMP USA
pvervloesem@omp.com
+1-770-956-2723

SOURCE: OMP

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.