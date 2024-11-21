LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger plc (GRI.L) reported fiscal 2024 profit before tax of 40.6 million pounds compared to 27.4 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 4.2 pence compared to 3.5 pence. EPRA Earnings was 48.0 million pounds, up 21%. EPRA EPS was 6.5 pence compared to 5.4 pence. Adjusted EPRA Earnings per share after tax was 4.9 pence compared to 4.2 pence. Adjusted earnings was 91.6 million pounds, down 6% from prior year. Adjusted EPS was 9.3 pence compared to 10.3 pence.For the twelve months ended 30 September 2024, revenue was 290.1 million pounds compared to 267.1 million pounds, previous year. The Group recorded 14% growth in Net Rental Income to 110.1 million pounds. Like-for-like PRS rental growth was 6.3%.Looking forward, the Group upgraded EPRA earnings guidance for fiscal 2026 by 5 million pounds to 60 million pounds, the second upgrade over the last 12 months. Also, the Group expects EBITDA margin to increase substantially from 54% currently to over 60% by fiscal 2029.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX