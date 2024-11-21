BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at RMB7.63 million, or RMB2.70 per share. This compares with RMB6.68 million, or RMB2.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to RMB33.56 million from RMB34.45 million last year.Baidu.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): RMB7.63 Mln. vs. RMB6.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB2.70 vs. RMB2.28 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB33.56 Mln vs. RMB34.45 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX