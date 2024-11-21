Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: A2H8Z1 | ISIN: SE0005877560 | Ticker-Symbol: 1HR
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.11.2024 08:30 Uhr
Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Interim Report Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) January - September 2024

Finanznachrichten News

With positive figures for three consecutive quarters, Enviro demonstrates the potential of the green sector.

Third quarter 2024

  • Net revenues for the period were MSEK 48.5 (3.0)
  • Earnings after tax for the period were MSEK 19.8 (-19.0)
  • Earnings per share for the period (before dilution) was SEK 0.02 (-0.02)
  • Cash flow for the period after investments was MSEK -32.9 (-29.1)
  • Enviro receives order for 500 tons of tire pyrolysis oil from repeat customer
  • Enviro has received MSEK 25.6 in milestone compensation of which half in ownership in the joint venture

Period of January - September 2024

  • Net revenues for the period were MSEK 164.7 (10.7)
  • Earnings after tax for the period were MSEK 81.1 (-68.8)
  • Earnings per share for the period (before dilution) was SEK 0.10 (-0.09)
  • Cash flow for the period after investments was MSEK -91.2 (-85.1)
  • Enviro, Michelin and Antin announces final investment decision for plant in Uddevalla
  • In total the Company has received MSEK 132.4 during the first nine months, of which half in cash and half as ownership share in joint venture
  • Fredrik Emilson has been appointed new CEO of Enviro
  • The construction of the new plant in Uddevalla has received starting notice
  • Enviro's recovered pyrolysis oil has been successfully processed by Neste into raw materials for chemicals and plastics

Significant events after end of period

  • Enviro has received MSEK 17.6 in additional milestone compensation of which half in shares in the joint venture company
  • Fredrik Aaben has been appointed new CFO for Enviro

The interim report is available at the company's website: https://envirosystems.se/investor/reports-presentations/

For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Emilson, CEO Enviro, +46 (0)706-05 67 83, fredrik.emilson@envirosystems.se
Christian Bergaust, CFO, Tel +46 702 93 50 40, christian.bergaust@envirosystems.se

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB
Frihamnen 16B, SE-417 70 Gothenburg
info@envirosystems.se
envirosystems.se

This disclosure contains information that Scandinavian Enviro Systems is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 21-11-2024 08:30 CET.

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 per cent compared with the use of virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg and a plant for the recycling of end-of-life tires in Åsensbruk. The largest owner is the French tire manufacturer Michelin. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. www.envirosystems.se


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
