Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Interim Report Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) January - September 2024

With positive figures for three consecutive quarters, Enviro demonstrates the potential of the green sector.

Third quarter 2024

Net revenues for the period were MSEK 48.5 (3.0)

Earnings after tax for the period were MSEK 19.8 (-19.0)

Earnings per share for the period (before dilution) was SEK 0.02 (-0.02)

Cash flow for the period after investments was MSEK -32.9 (-29.1)

Enviro receives order for 500 tons of tire pyrolysis oil from repeat customer

Enviro has received MSEK 25.6 in milestone compensation of which half in ownership in the joint venture

Period of January - September 2024

Net revenues for the period were MSEK 164.7 (10.7)

Earnings after tax for the period were MSEK 81.1 (-68.8)

Earnings per share for the period (before dilution) was SEK 0.10 (-0.09)

Cash flow for the period after investments was MSEK -91.2 (-85.1)

Enviro, Michelin and Antin announces final investment decision for plant in Uddevalla

In total the Company has received MSEK 132.4 during the first nine months, of which half in cash and half as ownership share in joint venture

Fredrik Emilson has been appointed new CEO of Enviro

The construction of the new plant in Uddevalla has received starting notice

Enviro's recovered pyrolysis oil has been successfully processed by Neste into raw materials for chemicals and plastics

Significant events after end of period

Enviro has received MSEK 17.6 in additional milestone compensation of which half in shares in the joint venture company

Fredrik Aaben has been appointed new CFO for Enviro

The interim report is available at the company's website: https://envirosystems.se/investor/reports-presentations/

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 per cent compared with the use of virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg and a plant for the recycling of end-of-life tires in Åsensbruk. The largest owner is the French tire manufacturer Michelin. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. www.envirosystems.se