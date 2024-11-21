Anzeige
WKN: A2P7NB | ISIN: DK0061273125 | Ticker-Symbol: 50O
Frankfurt
21.11.24
09:59 Uhr
3,430 Euro
+0,180
+5,54 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHAPE ROBOTICS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHAPE ROBOTICS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.11.2024 08:30 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shape Robotics A/S: Shape Robotics - Q3 Interim report

Finanznachrichten News

Company Announcement no. 29-24
Copenhagen, November 21, 2024

This announcement is a summary and should be read in conjunction with Shape Robotics' interim report for January - September 2024 (Q3 interim report), published on November 21, 2024. The interim report is attached to this announcement and will be available on the company's website.

Q3 Highlights

  • Reported revenue increased to 71.1 mDKK in Q3 2024 (Q3 2023: 28.9 mDKK), corresponding to a growth of 146%.
  • Contribution margin increased from 25% in Q2 2024 to 35% in Q3 2024 (Q3 2023: 28%).
  • EBITDA amounted to 7.4 mDKK in Q3 2024 (Q3 2023: 1.4 mDKK). In Q3 2024, no non-recurring costs were recognized to adjust EBITDA.
  • Net working capital amounted to 107.5 mDKK as of Sep 30, 2024 (83.2 mDKK as of Sep 30, 2023), a 29% increase, and was primarily trade receivables, trade payables and inventories.
  • Liabilities amounted to 207.4 mDKK as of Sep 30, 2024 (119.6 mDKK as of Sep 30, 2023).
  • Net cash flow was -0.9 mDKK in Q3 2024 (Q3 2023: 1.3 mDKK)
  • Cash and cash equivalents was -0.7 mDKK as of Sep 30, 2024 (8.2 mDKK as of Sep 30, 2023).
  • New financing agreement with UniCredit, and a new distribution agreement with Ingram in Romania.

Outlook 2024

Shape Robotics maintains its financial outlook for 2024 of a revenue of minimum 300 mDKK and EBITDA of minimum 25 mDKK.

Comment from Mark Abraham, CEO of Shape Robotics

"In the first three quarters of 2024, our revenue reached 177.2 mDKK, a significant 109% increase compared to the same period of 2023. Our contribution margin in Q3 was at an all-time high, and we maintain our guidance for 2024. With a new financing agreement with UniCredit, and a new distribution agreement with Ingram in Romania, we are well poised for servicing our growth and meeting our mid-term financial objectives."

Webcast

Video presentation of the Q3 2024 results will take place on 21 November 2024 at 10:00 (CET), available on Shape Robotics' LinkedIn page and, subsequently, on the company's website.

On 25 November 2024 at 17:00 (CET), Mark Abraham, CEO will host a live streaming Q&A session about the Q3 2024 Interim Report. You may access the session directly on the company's LinkedIn page.

Additional information

Mark Abraham
CEO
Tlf.: +45 31 65 64 50
mark@shaperobotics.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
