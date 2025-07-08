Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.07.2025
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
WKN: A2P7NB | ISIN: DK0061273125 | Ticker-Symbol: 50O
München
08.07.25 | 08:01
2,090 Euro
-3,91 % -0,085
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.07.2025 08:00 Uhr
Shape Robotics A/S: Board Update: Jeppe Frandsen Steps Down

Company Announcement No. 17-25
Copenhagen, 8 July 2025

Shape Robotics A/S ("Shape Robotics" or the "Company") announces that after years of dedicated service, Mr. Jeppe Frandsen has stepped down from the Board of Directors of Shape Robotics in order to dedicate more time to personal matters. Mr. Frandsen has played a central role in the Company's development, most recently serving as Vice Chairman, and previously as Chairman of the Board.

The Board of Directors hereafter consists of:
• Andre Reinhard Fehrn, Chairman of the Board of Directors


• Aurel Netin, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors
• Helle Rootzén, Member of the Board of Directors
• Martin Kjær Hansen, Member of the Board of Directors

The Board and executive management extend their deep gratitude for Mr. Frandsen's valuable contributions and steadfast commitment to Shape Robotics' mission and long-term growth. We wish him all the best in this new chapter.

Additional information
Andre Reinhard Fehrn, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Tlf.: + 45 42 50 30 80
Email: ir@shaperobotics.com
CVR-nr. 38322656
www.shaperobotics.com ?


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
