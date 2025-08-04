The share capital of Shape Robotics A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as of 5 August 2025 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0061273125 Name: Shape Robotics Volume before change: 18,566,167 shares (DKK 1,856,616.70) Change: 472,494 shares (DKK 47.249,40) Volume after change: 19,038,661 shares (DKK 1,903,866.10) Subscription price: DKK 15.80 Face value: DKK 0.10 Short name: SHAPE Orderbook ID: 197194

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66