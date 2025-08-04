The share capital of Shape Robotics A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as of 5 August 2025 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0061273125
|Name:
|Shape Robotics
|Volume before change:
|18,566,167 shares (DKK 1,856,616.70)
|Change:
|472,494 shares (DKK 47.249,40)
|Volume after change:
|19,038,661 shares (DKK 1,903,866.10)
|Subscription price:
|DKK 15.80
|Face value:
|DKK 0.10
|Short name:
|SHAPE
|Orderbook ID:
|197194
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
