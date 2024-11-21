Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
21.11.24
13:31 Uhr
166,52 Euro
-0,48
-0,29 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
PR Newswire
21.11.2024 12:07 Uhr
120 Leser
PUBLICIS SAPIENT ANNOUNCES GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH GOOGLE CLOUD TO ACCELERATE AI-DRIVEN BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION

Publicis Sapient will create a dedicated Google Business Unit to support enterprise demand for Google's AI technology

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicis Sapient, a digital business transformation company, today announced a global partnership with Google Cloud to rapidly increase adoption of generative AI and scale Google's technology to enterprise customers.

Publicis Sapient

Publicis Sapient will create a dedicated Google Cloud business unit to address demand for Google's AI technology, with dedicated resources to help customers successfully plan, deploy, and manage generative AI projects. The fusion of Google Cloud's leading technologies and Publicis Sapient's deep industry knowledge and expertise across its SPEED - Strategy, Product, Experience, Engineering, and Data and AI - capabilities will enable solutions that drive efficiency, innovation and growth for clients across industries, including BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), consumer products, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, media & technology, transportation & mobility and travel & hospitality.

"As consumer expectations continue to evolve, new business demands are calling for strategic collaboration throughout their AI and digital business transformation journey," said Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis Sapient. "Our expanded partnership with Google Cloud represents a significant leap forward in our ability to deliver transformative solutions across industries, ultimately empowering our clients to achieve unparalleled growth and success. By tapping into the power of Google Cloud's technologies, we can help businesses stay ahead of the curve in the age of AI."

"To realize the full potential of generative AI, customers need a combination of expertise and leading technology to fundamentally improve their business operations," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. "Through this partnership, Publicis Sapient will increase its expertise in Google Cloud and scale its consulting offerings to develop new solutions and AI services that help customers solve complex industry challenges and unlock new growth opportunities."

Through the establishment of a dedicated Google Business Unit and new Google Center of Excellence, Publicis Sapient and Google Cloud will focus on:

  • Joint go-to-market: Publicis Sapient and Google Cloud will increase alignment of their sales, marketing and engineering teams to ensure that customers can access the resources needed to optimally deploy and manage AI projects.
  • New generative AI solutions for marketing and sales: Publicis Sapient will use a combination of proprietary AI tools and Gemini models to build new solutions that enable businesses to more efficiently market, sell and modernize their products and services to end-customers.
  • Generative AI talent development: The Google Cloud Center of Excellence will be staffed by Public Sapient experts trained on the latest generative AI technology and solutions, ensuring that customers optimally utilize AI products and services.

Publicis Sapient and Google Cloud are already working with a large bank to modernize its infrastructure and enhance the software development lifecycle with gen AI, aiming to boost efficiency by up to 40%. This project included the design and integration of a comprehensive generative AI framework tailored specifically to the customer's risk and compliance requirements.

Publicis Sapient's partnership with Google Cloud will enhance some of its key business offerings, including legacy modernization, application modernization and development, generative AI, data analytics, cloud migration and database/infrastructure modernization. In addition, this partnership will enable Publicis Sapient to elevate AI applications within marketing through offerings such as Retail Media Networks (RMNs), Customer Data Platforms (CDPs), Content Supply Chain and Data Modernization and Monetization.

About Publicis Sapient
Publicis Sapient is a digital business transformation company. We partner with global organizations to help them create and sustain competitive advantage in a world that is increasingly digital. We operate through our expert SPEED - Strategy, Product, Experience, Engineering and Data and AI - capabilities, which combined with our culture of curiosity and deep industry knowledge, enables us to deliver meaningful impact to our clients' businesses through reimagining the products and experiences their customers truly value. Our agile, data-driven approach equips our clients' businesses for change, making digital the core of how they think and what they do. Publicis Sapient is the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe with 20,000 people and over 50 offices worldwide. For more information, visit publicissapient.com.

Media Relations Contact
Publicis Sapient:Abby Evans, abby.evans@publicissapient.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2564057/Publicis_Sapient_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/publicis-sapient-announces-global-partnership-with-google-cloud-to-accelerate-ai-driven-business-transformation-302312375.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
