

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Publicis Groupe SA (PGPEF.PK), an advertising and public relations company, Thursday reported pre-tax income of 1.098 billion euros for the first half, higher than 1.033 billion euros in the same period a year ago.



Operating income rose to 1.102 billion euros from 1.008 billion last year.



Net income increased to 824 million euros or 3.25 euros per share from 773 million euros or 3.05 euros per share a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, headline groupe net income was 890 million euros, 3.9% up year-over-year. Headline EPS rose 3.8% to 3.51.



Net revenue for the period grew 6.9% to 7.152 billion euros from 6.688 billion euros in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company has raised its organic growth guidance for the full year citing a stronger-than-expected first half performance, and an increase of 15 material new business wins since the beginning of the year. For the full year, it now sees organic growth to be about 5%, up from the previous 4%-5% range.



