BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - KE Holdings Inc., (BEKE), a Chinese real estate holding company, Thursday reported net income of RMB1.171 billion or $167 million for the third quarter, higher than RMB1.158 billion in the same period a year ago.Net income per ADS was RMB1.00 or $0.14, up from RMB0.97 last year.Excluding one-time items, adjusted net income was RMB1.785 billion or $254 million, lower than RMB2.147 billion a year ago.Adjusted income per ADS was RMB1.53 or $0.22, compared to RMB1.80 last year.Income from operations declined to RMB727 million or $104 million from RMB911 million a year ago, and adjusted income from operations decreased to RMB1.363 billion or $194 million from RMB1.886 billion.Revenue for the quarter increased 26.8 percent year-over-year to RMB22.6 billion or $3.2 billion.Mobile monthly active users (MAU) averaged 46.2 million in the third quarter, compared to 49.2 million last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX