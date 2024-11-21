MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Deere & Co. (DE) initiated its guidance for net income attributable to the company for the full-year 2025 in a range of $5.0 billion to $5.5 billion.For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to Deere of $1.25 billion or $4.55 per share, higher than $2.37 million or $8.26 per share in the prior-year quarter.Worldwide net sales and revenues for the quarter declined 28 percent to $11.14 billion from $15.41 billion in the same quarter last year. Net sales were $9.28 billion, down from $13.80 billion a year ago.On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.93 per share on revenues of $9.27 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX