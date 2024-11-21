Nextech3D.ai Spin-Out Rebrands as FOTOgpt.ai to Usher in a New Era of AI-Powered Photography

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a leading Generative AI-powered 3D model content provider for major e-commerce brands, is pleased to announce its spin-out Toggle.ai (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL) of which Nextech3d.ai owns 13 million shares or about 45%, has officially rebranded as FOTOgpt.ai. The new name reflects the company's strategic focus on transforming photography through new AI technology. FOTOgpt.ai is set to launch its AI-powered photography studio as an API plugin in December 2024, followed by a standalone mobile application for iOS and Android in Q1 2025.

Maximize operational efficiency by automating image generation using AI

FOTOgpt.ai leverages advanced AI capabilities to transform the way individuals and businesses capture, edit, and optimize their photos. Whether it's professional photographers looking for next-level automation or casual users seeking seamless enhancements, FOTOgpt.ai offers a revolutionary solution tailored for all.

"Toggle's rebrand marks an exciting milestone in our journey," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of nextech3d.ai and Director of FOTOgpt.ai. "We're redefining photography by harnessing the power of AI to create dynamic, intelligent, and beautiful visual experiences. AI is not just the future of Toggle.ai-it's the core of what FOTOgpt.ai stands for."

Gappelberg continues "Our AI photography suite available within Nextech3d.ai and the Toggle platform enables merchants of Amazon, Etsy and eBay to render up to eight high-resolution images, from 1K to 4K, in just minutes with a simple click of a button. The platform also features a pay as you go credit system that makes purchasing 3D models, meshes, or 3D product photography easy and affordable. We are seeing an enthusiastic response from our existing customers and new customers as well."Key advantages of platform include:

Low Cost - Eliminate the need for expensive photo shoots.

High Quality - Produce images from 1K to 4K resolution.

Instant Results - Create stunning images in minutes.

Versatile Angles of the product - Generate images in any orientation, no need for green screens.

E-commerce Ready - Perfect for showcasing products online.

Effortless Customization - Easily create diverse images with multiple backgrounds.

This new AI powered lifestyle solution is an affordable and efficient alternative to costly photo shoots, allowing businesses to produce professional-grade photos that highlight unique features and present products in real-world contexts. This capability is essential for creating a memorable and persuasive online shopping experience, leading to higher conversion rates and customer satisfaction.

The December launch of FOTOgpt.ai's API plugin will empower developers and businesses to integrate sophisticated AI photography features into their own platforms. The standalone app, expected in early 2025, promises an intuitive user experience with a wide array of creative and practical tools for photo editing and management.

To learn more about FOTOgpt.ai and its upcoming launches, visit Toggle3D Investor Relations or follow us.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

