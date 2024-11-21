PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology plc (IGT) announced Thursday the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (HSR Act), in connection with the previously announced transaction, whereby IGT's Gaming & Digital business and Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) will be simultaneously acquired by a newly formed holding company owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO).The applicable waiting period under the HSR Act expired at 11:59 p.m., E.T., on November 20, 2024.The expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies an important condition necessary for the completion of the transaction, which is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2025, and remains subject to other conditions and regulatory approvals.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX