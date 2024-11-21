JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The United States has vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that demanded an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.Despite having secured 14 votes in favor, the draft resolution put forward by the 10 elected members of the Security Council on Wednesday failed to pass owing to the negative vote by a permanent member, the U.S.The text also reiterated the Council's demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, but the U.S. vetoed it saying it doesn't guarantee the release of hostages.For a resolution to be adopted, it must secure at least nine votes in favor, and no negative votes - or vetoes - by any of the five permanent members of the Security Council.The US representative Ambassador Robert Wood said in his statement that the U.S. could not support an unconditional ceasefire unless it was tied to releasing the hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas and other militants.Had the draft resolution been adopted, it would have demanded immediate access for civilians in the Gaza Strip to basic services.The resolution rejected 'any effort to starve Palestinians' while also demanding the facilitation of full, rapid, safe and unhindered entry of aid at scale to and throughout the Strip and its delivery to all those in need.The threat of famine grows in Northern Gaza as the Israeli siege there continues.The text also demanded that the parties 'fully, unconditionally, and without delay' implement all the provisions of Security Council resolution 2735 (2024).This includes the release of hostages, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners, the return of the remains of hostages who have been killed, the return of Palestinian civilians to their homes and neighborhoods in all areas of Gaza - including in the north - and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.The draft further underscored the role of the UN relief agency for Palestine refugees, or UNRWA, as the backbone of the humanitarian response in Gaza.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX